Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 76.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 525.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in HubSpot by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,015 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $1,705,485.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,037 shares in the company, valued at $40,332,333.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $1,705,485.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,332,333.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,135 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $672,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,715 shares in the company, valued at $26,507,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,896 shares of company stock valued at $21,243,275. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUBS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on HubSpot from $580.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HubSpot

HubSpot Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:HUBS traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $498.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,674. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.23 and a 1 year high of $693.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $508.77 and a 200-day moving average of $578.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of -188.12 and a beta of 1.60.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.17) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.