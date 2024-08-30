Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,508 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,508 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Kenvue by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 57,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Kenvue by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 745,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,041,000 after purchasing an additional 280,591 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kenvue by 93,834.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 43,164 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Kenvue by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,598,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,417,000 after purchasing an additional 40,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Kenvue by 176.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 350,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after buying an additional 223,537 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KVUE traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.94. 14,008,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,622,010. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average of $19.56. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This is a boost from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.13%.

KVUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HSBC upped their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.64.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

