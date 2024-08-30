Innealta Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Select Water Solutions by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 27,704 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Select Water Solutions by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Select Water Solutions by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Select Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Select Water Solutions by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,083,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 136,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Select Water Solutions Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of WTTR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.53. The stock had a trading volume of 549,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,766. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $12.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.69.

Select Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Select Water Solutions ( NYSE:WTTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $365.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Select Water Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Select Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities raised shares of Select Water Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Select Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

