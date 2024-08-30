Innealta Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 52,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 13,484 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 176,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 11,549 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 534,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,172,000. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

Valley National Bancorp stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,349,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,860,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average is $7.65. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $884.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.67 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 6.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 51.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,285.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.