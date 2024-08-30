Innealta Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at $456,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

XRAY stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,958,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,420. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $38.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average is $28.75.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.61 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -145.45%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

