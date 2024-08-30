Innealta Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,888 Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Ecovyst by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 21,086 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ecovyst by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,824,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,904,000 after acquiring an additional 266,615 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Ecovyst by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 59,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 42,223 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Ecovyst in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ecovyst in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ECVT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.18. 982,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Ecovyst Inc. has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $11.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average is $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Ecovyst had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Ecovyst’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

ECVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BWS Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecovyst

In related news, insider Joseph S. Koscinski purchased 4,807 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $30,091.82. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 544,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,252.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ecovyst news, insider Joseph S. Koscinski acquired 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,091.82. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 544,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,252.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Whittleston acquired 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 57,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,023. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

