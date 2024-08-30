Innealta Capital LLC Buys Shares of 3,817 First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 931,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,630,000 after acquiring an additional 42,580 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 146,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 31,710 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 78,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 54,973 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIBK stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.05. 398,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,763. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.07 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is presently 74.90%.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $746,029.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,021,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,837,857.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 209,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $5,306,625.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 879,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,251,887.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $746,029.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,021,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,837,857.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,880 shares of company stock valued at $6,069,480 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FIBK shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

