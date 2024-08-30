Innealta Capital LLC Buys Shares of 7,409 United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 68.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at $42,000. 87.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNFI. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on United Natural Foods from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Shares of NYSE UNFI traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.13. 595,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,333. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $899.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.68. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $20.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

