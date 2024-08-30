Innealta Capital LLC Invests $140,000 in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in The GEO Group by 399.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in The GEO Group by 568.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at The GEO Group

In other news, Chairman George C. Zoley acquired 100,000 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $1,222,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 3,800,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,447,046.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $43,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman George C. Zoley acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,222,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 3,800,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,447,046.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

The GEO Group Price Performance

GEO stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,599,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average of $13.84. The GEO Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The GEO Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $607.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The GEO Group Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

