Innealta Capital LLC Invests $43,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 636 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. F M Investments LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 3,423.0% in the 2nd quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 157,198 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,659,000 after acquiring an additional 152,736 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 25.0% during the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 3.1% during the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 75,809 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,133,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Walmart by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,818,744 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $123,147,000 after buying an additional 142,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,620 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.23. 23,093,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,417,189. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.53. The stock has a market cap of $621.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $77.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $1,674,847.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 415,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,222,851.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,332,089 shares of company stock worth $422,145,654 in the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

