Innealta Capital LLC Invests $44,000 in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADUS. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,215,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,274,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,667,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 112,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,601,000 after buying an additional 49,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 683.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 55,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after buying an additional 48,146 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.57.

Insider Transactions at Addus HomeCare

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 21,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total transaction of $2,921,316.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,687.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $25,200.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,500.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 21,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total value of $2,921,316.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,687.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

NASDAQ ADUS traded up $1.93 on Friday, reaching $133.01. 123,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,177. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $134.78.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.90 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

