Innealta Capital LLC Invests $46,000 in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KN. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,181,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,436,000 after purchasing an additional 904,446 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,562,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,832,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,187,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,513,000 after purchasing an additional 183,991 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 486,393 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 147,372 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KN traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $18.45. The stock had a trading volume of 604,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average of $16.95. Knowles Co. has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $19.73.

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 24.36%.

Separately, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Knowles from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

In other Knowles news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 10,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $193,214.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,907,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

