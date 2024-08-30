Innealta Capital LLC Makes New $102,000 Investment in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 373 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 77.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 55.6% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.5% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 26.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,754,000 after purchasing an additional 41,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 193.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BIO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $401.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $358.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.91, for a total value of $104,024.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,994.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:BIO traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $337.32. 199,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.21 and a beta of 0.93. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $261.59 and a 52-week high of $406.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.08.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.99. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 51.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

