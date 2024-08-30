Innealta Capital LLC Makes New $146,000 Investment in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 47,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IAC in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAC stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,125. IAC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.39 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.41 and a beta of 1.32.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $949.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.77 million. IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IAC Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of IAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of IAC in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of IAC from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of IAC from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of IAC from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

