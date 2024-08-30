Innealta Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 37,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $297.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $412.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.00.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

MOH traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $349.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,554. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.31. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $282.96 and a 1 year high of $423.92. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total transaction of $339,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,114,260.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total transaction of $339,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,114,260.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $136,182.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,583.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

