Innealta Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,198 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZH. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 4,947.1% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BZH traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.28. The company had a trading volume of 253,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,090. The company has a market capitalization of $986.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.36. The company has a current ratio of 13.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $34.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $595.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.67 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 6.63%. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

BZH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on Beazer Homes USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on Beazer Homes USA from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beazer Homes USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $414,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,028.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $414,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,028.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $413,687.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,043,376.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Beazer Homes USA Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Articles

