Innealta Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,582 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SolarWinds by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,770,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,589,000 after purchasing an additional 508,280 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in SolarWinds during the 1st quarter valued at $1,084,000. Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new position in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter valued at $4,918,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 30,087 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarWinds Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SWI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.79. The stock had a trading volume of 410,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,205. SolarWinds Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. SolarWinds had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

