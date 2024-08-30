Innealta Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 616 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GATX. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in GATX by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in GATX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in GATX by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in GATX by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in GATX by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 44,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.
GATX Stock Up 0.8 %
NYSE:GATX traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.10. The stock had a trading volume of 120,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,798. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $97.21 and a 1-year high of $151.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.19. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.96.
GATX Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 33.05%.
GATX Profile
GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.
