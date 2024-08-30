Innealta Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,577 Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Renasant by 13,710.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Renasant during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Renasant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RNST shares. Piper Sandler raised Renasant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James raised Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens raised Renasant from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Hovde Group raised Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of RNST stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.00. The company had a trading volume of 554,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.07. Renasant Co. has a one year low of $22.99 and a one year high of $37.40.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $163.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.05 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

