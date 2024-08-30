Innealta Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 4,957 Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EHP Funds Inc. boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VSH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.14. 1,566,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,943. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average is $22.33. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

