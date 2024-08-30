Innealta Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 8,325 TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,326,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,502,000 after purchasing an additional 744,721 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in TEGNA by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,294,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,506,000 after buying an additional 1,501,986 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 4th quarter valued at $7,477,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the 1st quarter worth about $2,526,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in TEGNA by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,056,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,472,000 after purchasing an additional 130,960 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEGNA Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TGNA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.88. 3,981,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,110,632. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.51.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. TEGNA had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $710.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at TEGNA

In related news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 98,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $1,376,149.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,725.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 98,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $1,376,149.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,725.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $349,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 190,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,731.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,313. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TEGNA Profile

(Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

