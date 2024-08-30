Innealta Capital LLC Takes $41,000 Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 211.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 39,494 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 14,295 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,215,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 86,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,393,000 after purchasing an additional 62,702 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hecla Mining

In other news, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 11,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $57,343.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,019.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 11,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $57,343.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,894 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,019.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 30,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $150,412.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 351,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,182.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,105 shares of company stock valued at $329,486 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on HL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Hecla Mining Trading Down 0.9 %

HL traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $5.92. 7,614,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,294,953. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average is $5.08. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.93 and a beta of 2.01. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $245.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.0138 dividend. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.33%.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

