Innealta Capital LLC Takes $46,000 Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pullen Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 66,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 39.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,215,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,295,000 after purchasing an additional 342,327 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at about $999,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth about $179,000. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Virtu Financial

In other news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $147,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VIRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Virtu Financial stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,678,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,375. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $30.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.39.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $385.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.92 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

About Virtu Financial

(Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.