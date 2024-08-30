Innealta Capital LLC Takes Position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APEI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APEI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of American Public Education from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of American Public Education from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

American Public Education Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:APEI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.72. The stock had a trading volume of 170,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,677. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. American Public Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.28. The company has a market cap of $293.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. American Public Education had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.06 million. Analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other American Public Education news, Director Michael David Braner bought 14,393 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $225,826.17. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,846,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,968,431.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 164,415 shares of company stock worth $2,335,718. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Public Education Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

