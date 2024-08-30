Innealta Capital LLC Takes Position in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 181,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 61,888 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 816,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,772,000 after buying an additional 97,887 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Mirion Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,519,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,317,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Mirion Technologies by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 72,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 39,582 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the first quarter worth $122,546,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MIR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,303,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.55. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $207.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Mirion Technologies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Mirion Technologies news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $81,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,544,017 shares in the company, valued at $16,814,345.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $81,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,544,017 shares in the company, valued at $16,814,345.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Emmanuelle Lee sold 5,000 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $50,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,422.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,792 shares of company stock worth $707,642 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

