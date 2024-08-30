Innealta Capital LLC Takes Position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 1,660.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of SNCY stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.98. 383,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,862. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $579.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $254.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $60,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $60,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $26,325.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,061.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,964 shares of company stock valued at $249,375. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNCY has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

About Sun Country Airlines

(Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

