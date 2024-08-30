Innealta Capital LLC Takes Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Terex by 57.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Terex by 202.2% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Terex in the second quarter valued at $111,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TEX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Terex from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Terex from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.30.

Terex Price Performance

Shares of TEX traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.77. 491,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,927. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $68.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.26 and a 200-day moving average of $58.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.57.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.10. Terex had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush acquired 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.36 per share, for a total transaction of $119,863.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,995.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

