Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Receives C$12.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.25.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INE shares. Desjardins raised their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Cibc World Mkts raised Innergex Renewable Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Cormark downgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

In other Innergex Renewable Energy news, Director Patrick Loulou bought 11,000 shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,750.00. Company insiders own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

TSE INE opened at C$9.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.22, a PEG ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.34. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of C$7.05 and a 1-year high of C$13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 428.86, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.38%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

