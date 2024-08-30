Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) CFO Sells $389,886.52 in Stock

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) CFO Ian Cleminson sold 3,398 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $389,886.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ian Cleminson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, Ian Cleminson sold 6,602 shares of Innospec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $749,987.20.

Innospec Stock Performance

Shares of IOSP stock opened at $113.93 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $133.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innospec

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Innospec in the fourth quarter worth $25,925,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Innospec by 98.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 120,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,841,000 after purchasing an additional 59,554 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Innospec by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,953,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $364,041,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at $3,866,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at $1,057,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

