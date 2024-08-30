Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.45

Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.45 and last traded at $19.40, with a volume of 197806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.10.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INVA. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 11.40 and a current ratio of 12.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.19.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.90 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 44.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Innoviva by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,684,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,826,000 after acquiring an additional 71,336 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Innoviva by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,614,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,931,000 after purchasing an additional 569,117 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Innoviva by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 933,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,969,000 after purchasing an additional 135,456 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 369.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 459,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,539,000 after buying an additional 361,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 439,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after buying an additional 113,700 shares during the period. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

