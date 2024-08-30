InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Down 5.7 %
Shares of NYSE IHT opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The company has a market cap of $17.78 million, a P/E ratio of -98.50 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.52.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than InnSuites Hospitality Trust
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.