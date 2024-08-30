Insider Buying: Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT) Chairman Acquires 45,000 Shares of Stock

Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Get Free Report) Chairman Milton C. Ault III bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $10,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 70,229 shares in the company, valued at $16,152.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
AULT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 663,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,096,526. Ault Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $51.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Ault Alliance (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.40 million for the quarter. Ault Alliance had a negative return on equity of 197.90% and a negative net margin of 103.61%.
Ault Alliance, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides customized solutions for the military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through eight segments: Energy and Infrastructure, Technology and Finance, SMC, Sentinum, GIGA, TurnOnGreen, ROI, and Ault Disruptive.
