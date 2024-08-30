Insider Buying: Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO) Major Shareholder Buys $69,255.00 in Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.15 per share, for a total transaction of $69,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,831,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,247,306.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,500 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $18,135.00.
- On Wednesday, August 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 11,768 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $142,628.16.
- On Monday, August 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 12,078 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $146,023.02.
- On Wednesday, August 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 21,537 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $261,028.44.
- On Monday, August 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,200 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $62,036.00.
- On Thursday, July 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 24,862 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.79 per share, with a total value of $293,122.98.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.91. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $12.32.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Prudent Investors Network Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 1,362.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 12,259 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the period.
