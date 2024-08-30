Insider Buying: Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO) Major Shareholder Buys $69,255.00 in Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.15 per share, for a total transaction of $69,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,831,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,247,306.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

On Wednesday, August 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,500 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $18,135.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 11,768 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $142,628.16.

On Monday, August 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 12,078 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $146,023.02.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 21,537 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $261,028.44.

On Monday, August 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,200 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $62,036.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 24,862 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.79 per share, with a total value of $293,122.98.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.91. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $12.32.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Prudent Investors Network Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 1,362.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 12,259 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the period.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.