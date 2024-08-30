Insider Selling: EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Insider Sells 500 Shares of Stock

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total value of $50,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,442.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

EnerSys Stock Performance

Shares of EnerSys stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.37. 234,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,384. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $83.27 and a 12 month high of $112.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $852.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.77%.

ENS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upgraded EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnerSys

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in EnerSys by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in EnerSys by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in EnerSys during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys

(Get Free Report)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.