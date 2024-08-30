Insider Selling: Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) EVP Sells $840,000.00 in Stock

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) EVP Jude Schramm sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,805,724. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jude Schramm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 16th, Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.0 %

FITB stock opened at $42.19 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $42.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.19.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 17.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FITB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 51,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Stories

