Insider Selling: Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Major Shareholder Sells $108,939.30 in Stock

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 51,630 shares of Genelux stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $108,939.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,048,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,211,683.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Aladar Szalay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, Aladar Szalay sold 40,000 shares of Genelux stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total value of $91,600.00.

Genelux stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84. Genelux Co. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $30.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of -1.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genelux by 2,326.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,082,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,663 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Genelux during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Genelux by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 75,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Genelux by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,023,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 24,220 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genelux during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 37.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on Genelux from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Roth Capital raised shares of Genelux to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Genelux in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genelux in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

