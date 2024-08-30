Insider Selling: Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Director Sells $724,200.00 in Stock

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) Director Elias Farhat sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $724,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 272,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,291,307.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of LSEA opened at $11.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Landsea Homes Co. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $14.91. The company has a market cap of $433.79 million, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $431.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.20 million. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 1.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the second quarter worth $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the second quarter worth $32,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

LSEA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Landsea Homes from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Landsea Homes from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

