Insider Selling: RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) VP Sells 4,200 Shares of Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) VP Richard J. Edwards sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.67, for a total transaction of $1,229,214.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,789.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
RBC Bearings Price Performance
RBC Bearings stock opened at $297.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $283.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.51. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $214.14 and a 52 week high of $309.01.
RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.65 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of RBC Bearings
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth $3,137,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 2,384.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter valued at $754,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at about $2,380,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth about $266,000.
About RBC Bearings
RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.
