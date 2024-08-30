Insider Selling: RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) VP Sells 4,200 Shares of Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) VP Richard J. Edwards sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.67, for a total transaction of $1,229,214.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,789.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $297.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $283.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.51. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $214.14 and a 52 week high of $309.01.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.65 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on RBC Bearings from $328.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on RBC Bearings from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth $3,137,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 2,384.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter valued at $754,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at about $2,380,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth about $266,000.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

