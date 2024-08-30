Insider Selling: Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Insider Sells $6,072,565.59 in Stock

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) insider Nicolas Jammet sold 169,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $6,072,565.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,930,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,044,434.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:SG opened at $31.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -33.96 and a beta of 2.30. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $38.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average of $25.64.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $184.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sweetgreen in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sweetgreen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 0.7% in the second quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 65,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Sweetgreen by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 11.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sweetgreen by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

