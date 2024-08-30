Insider Selling: Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) SVP Sells $178,292.00 in Stock

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $178,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,303.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Western Digital Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $63.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.37. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $81.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on WDC. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark raised their target price on Western Digital from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.18.

Institutional Trading of Western Digital

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 348.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

