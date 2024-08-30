Insider Selling: Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) EVP Sells 11,100 Shares of Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,494,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,099. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded up $1.49 on Friday, reaching $134.35. 2,084,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,534. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.73. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.75. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.20 and a 1-year high of $174.26.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.57% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 520.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $33,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on WSM shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $232.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WSM

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.