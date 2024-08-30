Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Inspired Entertainment were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INSE. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 17,733 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 8,753 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on INSE shares. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Inspired Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of INSE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,799. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.67 and a beta of 1.42. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.30 million. Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 0.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

