Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Up 8.8%

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.12 and last traded at $21.91. 59,254,906 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 52,920,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. New Street Research cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.04.

Intel Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.66. The stock has a market cap of $92.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 98,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Intel by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 27,274 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Intel by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 71,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 29,040 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 16,681 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

