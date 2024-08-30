Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Director Judith A. Sprieser Sells 1,941 Shares

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.69, for a total transaction of $311,899.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,323,846.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.4 %

ICE traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.94. The company had a trading volume of 190,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,422. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $161.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $92.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,019,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,298,000 after acquiring an additional 284,664 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 38.6% during the second quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 26,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

