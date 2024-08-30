Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Price Up 1%

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) traded up 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $493.10 and last traded at $492.01. Approximately 142,744 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,515,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $487.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.45.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $174.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.92, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $453.49 and a 200-day moving average of $413.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total transaction of $90,655.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,048.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total value of $90,655.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,048.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total transaction of $1,005,613.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,281,657 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $1,313,238,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $374,390,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,285,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $513,056,000 after buying an additional 678,375 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,301,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,106,000 after acquiring an additional 516,054 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,319,358,000 after acquiring an additional 493,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

