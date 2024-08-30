Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.48

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.48 and last traded at $19.47, with a volume of 224199 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average of $19.24.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 46,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 66,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 218,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

