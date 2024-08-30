Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.48

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.48 and last traded at $19.47, with a volume of 224199 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average of $19.24.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
Featured Stories
