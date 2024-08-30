Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Up 133.3% in August

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the July 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BSMT stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.16. The stock had a trading volume of 17,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,361. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.11. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $23.59.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
