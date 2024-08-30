Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Up 133.3% in August

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the July 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMT stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.16. The stock had a trading volume of 17,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,361. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.11. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $23.59.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tlwm increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Tlwm now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 43,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 32,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

