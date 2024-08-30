Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Invesco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Shares of IVZ opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 5.80. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Invesco by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,084,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $270,540,000 after buying an additional 3,349,069 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,034,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,984,000 after purchasing an additional 136,582 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,921,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,955,000 after buying an additional 391,935 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 1,411.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,756,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

