Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.24

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.24 and last traded at $24.22, with a volume of 65202 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.17.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.81.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 75,025.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000.

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

