Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for August 30th (AMRK, BIP, CLH, CM, CPB, FBNC, GOGL, TTD, TWIN, UNTY)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, August 30th:

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

